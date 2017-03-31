Benny calls for duo's inclusion 31 March 2017





Down's Jerome Johnston in action with Monaghan's Drew Wylie.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Down's Jerome Johnston in action with Monaghan's Drew Wylie.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Benny Coulter believes starting Jerome Johnston and Mark Poland against Cork could save Down's Allianz League Division 2 bacon.

The Mournmen men need to take a least a point from their trip to Pairc Ui Rinn if they're to avoid a second successive relegation, and Coulter feels it's imperative that the duo start in attack.

"When Down break a team down in their own defence, they've nobody to hit up front. Barry O'Hagan is left on his own," the Mayobridge legend told the Irish News.

"Especially against Kildare, Barry was up the field on his own. More or less from the '45' up, he's the only man there. They need to go with Jerome Johnston starting. Jerome's the best forward in Down football - get him in from the start and let him go at these Cork boys.

"They also need to go with Mark Poland starting. Polie's bound to be raring to get going - he's sat on the bench all year, he's probably only had eight or nine minutes all season, so he'd be out ot prove a point.

"Bring Mark and Jerome in with Barry and Ryan Johnston and keep those four boys up front. Just go out and go for it because if you sit back and try and play that way for a third game in-a-row, it mightn't work. I know Cork are no great shakes at the minute themselves, but let's try something different."