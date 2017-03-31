Brennan calls on supporters 31 March 2017





Clare's Gary Brennan has Keelan Cawley, Neil Ewing and Gerard O'Kelly Lynch of Sligo for company.

Clare captain Gary Brennan has called on the county’s supporters to come out in force for their clash against Meath on Sunday.

The Banner are looking over their shoulder at the teams behind them as they bid to make sure they avoid relegation, having seen their promotion chances dashed following last weekend’s defeat to Kildare.

They face a Meath side with an outside chance of promotion from Division Two, if they beat Clare and Kildare beat Galway.

But, Brennan is just looking for them to maintain their second tier status as they sit on five points with Fermanagh and Down on four points and Derry on three heading into the last game.

Brennan told the Clare Champion that a large home crowd at Cusack Park could help them achieve their goal.

“Hopefully, we’ll have a good crowd in the park on Sunday. We need to go and try and win the game. It’s essentially the promotion game from last year all over again. We’re trying to get a place again in Division Two for next year,” said Brennan.

“It’s a massive game but you want to play in big games. There was always a possibility that we’d be playing in a big game after the Kildare game, for going up or down.”