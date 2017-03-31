HL previews: Wexford bring perfect record to Nowlan Park 31 March 2017





The Wexford players break away from the team photograph before the 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Wexford players break away from the team photograph before the 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The final rounds of the Allianz Hurling League were concluded last Sunday and this weekend sees matters get down to serious business. Here we preview the 11 games which are down for decision.

Saturday, April 1st

Allianz HL Division 1B relegation play-off

Laois v Kerry, O'Moore Park, 7pm

Offaly’s win in Tralee last Sunday has pitted these two teams against one another in a battle for survival.

Kerry upset Laois with well-timed goals in round one but are 15/8 outsiders to repeat the trick in Portlaoise on Saturday night.

Ross King has been in top form for the O’Moore men in the absence of the injured Stephen Maher and could well end up proving the difference for them this weekend.

Verdict: Laois

Allianz HL Division 2A final

Antrim v Carlow, Pairc Esler, 3pm

This should be a fascinating battle up in Newry, where Division 1B status will be at stake for both Antrim and Carlow.

When these two sides met last month they couldn’t be separated (it finished 2-15 to 0-21) and you can expect another airtight affair this time round.

Verdict: Carlow

Allianz HL Division 2B final

Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm

Last Sunday’s dress rehearsal saw Meath score a 3-23 to 1-16 win in Ratoath but Wicklow won’t be reading too much into that result having made twelve changes.

The Garden men were consistently impressive throughout the league campaign and should give the fancied Royals their fill of it at Parnell Park on Saturday.

Verdict: Meath

Allianz HL Division 2B relegation play-off

Mayo v Roscommon, MacHale Park, 7pm

Mayo beat Roscommon by 1-21 to 2-14 last Sunday and will need to repeat the trick to consolidate their league status for next year.

The Heather County have home advantage this time round as well and should have enough to down the Rossies for the second time in six days.

Verdict: Mayo

Allianz HL Division 3A final

Donegal v Tyrone, Celtic Park, 2pm

The Derry county grounds plays host to an all-Ulster affair in Saturday’s early throw-in and Donegal get the nod here over the Red Hands.

Verdict: Donegal

Sunday, April 2nd

Allianz HL Division 1 quarter-finals

Offaly v Tipperary, O'Connor Park, 4pm

This derby looks like a real mis-match considering that Tipperary have carried their relentless form through from last summer and Offaly only won their first game last weekend in order to avoid a relegation play-off.

The All-Ireland champions are at colossal favourites at 1/100 for Sunday’s quarter-final showdown in Tullamore, where it’s more likely to turn into a shutdown for the 14/1 hosts.

Seamus Callanan and co should rack up big tallies against the Faithful men, with the latter having laboured past Kerry the last day.

Verdict: Tipperary

Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Cork pulled off a vital win over Tipperary last Sunday to secure their Division 1A status and are now 4/6 favourites to move into the league semi-finals this weekend.

A Munster derby against Limerick awaits the Rebels at Pairc Ui Rinn and the evidence suggests that the hosts should be too strong for John Kiely’s men.

The Shannonsiders lost two games in Division 1B (against Wexford and Galway) and aren’t likely to upset the now momentum-filled Leesiders on their own home turf on Sunday.

Verdict: Cork

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm

This should be one hell of a clash and, with home advantage in their favour, Galway are the slightly fancied outfit by bookmakers at 5/6.

Micheál Donoghue’s team have been left to rue their round two loss to Wexford last month, with the Slayneysiders securing promotion ahead of them, and they’d surely welcome an extended run of games before the summer’s championship.

Waterford produced a strong finish in Ennis last time out to seal their place in the last eight, while also condemning Clare to a relegation play-off, and will look to the likes of Pauric Mahony and Austin Gleeson once more to try and topple the Tribesmen.

Verdict: Waterford

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm

There should be a fine turnout at Nowlan Park for this one and some neutrals feel that an upset isn’t totally out of the question.

Kilkenny’s form throughout the early stages of the league wasn’t something we’ve been used to seeing from Brian Cody’s team, but their last two outings (against Tipperary and Dublin) have saw them become a bit more recognisable.

Sunday sees Davy Fitzgerald’s promoted Wexford side come to town and if they are to go down against the Cats they’re likely to do so fighting.

Verdict: Kilkenny



Allianz HL Division 1A relegation play-off

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 4pm

It’s ‘do or die’ for these two in Ennis come Sunday evening and Clare are fancied to deliver against Ger Cunningham’s men.

The Banner were lowered by Waterford late on last weekend and cannot afford another slip up when the 7/4 Dubs come to visit.

This game is also set to see some of the Ballyea-Cuala rivalry revisited from two weeks ago, but we’re tipping a different outcome this time round.

Verdict: Clare

Allianz HL Division 3B final

Longford v Warwickshire, Healy Park, 1.30pm

A lot could come down to the availability of Liam Watson for Warwickshire and should the former Antrim ace make the trip to Omagh you’d have to fancy the Exiles.

Verdict: Warwickshire