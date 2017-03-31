'Relegation would not be fair' 31 March 2017





Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor with selector Jimmy Browne after the 2012 All-Ireland U21 final victory over Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Clare being relegated from Division 1A would be unjust, given their performances in the campaign, according to selector Jimmy Browne.

The Banner find themselves in the unenviable position of facing into a relegation play-off against Dublin this Sunday afternoon.

Despite some impressive displays during the campaign, particularly the win over Kilkenny, Clare find themselves having to beat Dublin on Sunday in order to avoid the drop to 1B.

Speaking to the Clare Champion, Browne stated that their performances show that they deserve to be in the top flight.

“Relegation would not be fair, going on our displays in the league. There have been some great and surprising results,” said Browne.

Clare will be without Pat O’Connor, Conor McGrath and Shane O’Donnell for Sunday’s clash at Cusack Park, Ennis, but David Reidy is expected to return to the side.