'Kerry always raise their game for Tyrone' 31 March 2017





Tyrone's Ronan McNabb

Ronan McNabb reckons Kerry will be going all out to scupper Tyrone's bid to reach the Allianz League Division 1 final on Sunday.

The Red Hands are coming off the back of successive defeats to Donegal and Mayo, and face a difficult final round trip to Killarney, which hasn't been a happy hunting ground for them down the years.

"Kerry always raised their game for Tyrone with the history between the teams from '03, '05 and '08," the Tyrone defender told the Irish News.

"Definitely whenever they see Tyrone they raise their game. We've had two bad results so we'll be coming down with the bit between our teeth as well. Hopefully it'll make for a good game.

"It was very disappointing last time down in Killarney. We were going well until half-time and then the floodgates opened. I think we've improved a lot since then.

"Kerry's blooding in a lot of young boys and there's a lot of new faces in our team as well. It's two different teams more or less, obviously Kerry have that history and tradition, and won't want to be beaten in Killarney on the last day of the league."