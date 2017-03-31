Team news: One injury enforced change for Farney men 31 March 2017





Monaghan's Shane Carey.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Monaghan's Shane Carey.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has made one injury enforced change for his side's final round Allianz League meeting with Dublin in Clones on Sunday.

Scotstown's Shane Carey comes in for Ryan McAnespie, who suffered suspected concussion in the 1-11 apiece draw against Donegal last weekend. Carey replaced McAnespie after the Emyvale clubman was stretchered off during the early stages in Ballyshannon where a late Conor McManus penalty salvaged a point for the Farney men.

Aghnamullen's Micheal Bannigan is named at right half-forward after making his league debut the last day, while team-captain Colin Walshe returns to the match-day squad following a hamstring injury.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Dublin): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Ward, Neil McAdam, Karl O'Connell; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Micheal Bannigan, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Owen Duffy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, Stephen Finnegan, Dermot Malone, Vincent Corey, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Thomas Kerr, Kieran Duffy, Conor McCarthy, Stephen Gollogly, Colin Walshe.