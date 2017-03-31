Durcan has no issue with Reilly 31 March 2017





Paddy Durcan insists Mayo don't have a problem with Cormac Reilly taking charge of Sunday's crucial Allianz Football League clash with Donegal in Castlebar.

The Meath match official hasn't refereed a Mayo game since his controversial handling of the 2014 All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay in Limerick, at the end of which he required a garda escort off the pitch.

“It is not an issue for us,” Durcan is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

“It is down to us whether we get the job done or not, there will be no outside influences like that (blamed). We are just going to focus on ourselves and hopefully get the job done.”

The Castlebar Mitchels half back is at a loss to explain why last year's All-Ireland runners-up have only managed three league wins in Elvery's MacHale Park in the last three seasons.

“I don’t know, our home form this year certainly hasn’t been good, one win from three, so we have to make it two from four on Sunday,” he continued.

“Donegal is going to be a tough challenge, they are unbeaten in five I think since the Kerry game so that is going to be a massive challenge. I wouldn’t feel any added pressure playing there, or playing anywhere for that matter. But we do have to start getting better there.”