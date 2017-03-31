Deely under no illusions 31 March 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely London manager Ciaran Deely

London manager Ciaran Deely has stressed that of all Connacht counties, Leitrim will not take them for granted.

The sides are set to meet in the Connacht SFC on Sunday, May 28th, having met in the league last weekend; a game which Leitrim won.

Deely was impressed by the Connacht side in that league encounter and he feels that even though the majority of counties in the province may take the exiles for granted, Leitrim certainly won’t.

“For championship, it doesn’t really change anything. We know that Leitrim are a very good team and we know that of all the teams in Connacht, Leitrim don’t take us for granted.”

“They look well prepared under good management so we are not under any illusion at all,” Deely stressed to the Leitrim Observer.

“It is nice to play against Leitrim, to see their players close up. You’ve got top class players like Emlyn Mulligan, I really enjoy watching him as a fan and a player myself so it was great to play against them.”