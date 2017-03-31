Guckian 'takes nothing' from dress rehearsal 31 March 2017





Leitrim’s win over London in the league will count for nothing come May 28th, according to their manager Brendan Guckian.

The sides meet in the Connacht SFC on that date and last weekend’s result is unlikely to have any bearing on the outcome.

Guckian pointed to the fact that the exiles were minus a number of key players for the league encounter, but added to the Leitrim Observer that they will be a different prospect come May.

“We didn’t take anything from it other than the fact that we got two points. London were without four or five of their key players, so obviously championship will be a completely different thing but that is further down the line.

“It is two more points we needed. We wanted a reaction after the Limerick game, we got it in the first half.”

Leitrim round off their Division Four campaign with a clash against Waterford on Saturday afternoon.