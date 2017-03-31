Time running out in Brosnan transfer row 31 March 2017





Wexford's Ben Brosnan.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford's Ben Brosnan.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Ben Brosnan will become ineligible to play for the Wexford footballers if his club fiasco isn't resolved by tomorrow.

Under GAA rules, players must be registered for a club by April 1 in order to play inter-county. Brosnan currently finds himself in limbo after his request to transfer from Bannow-Ballymitty to Castletown was rejected by a Wexford county board sub-committee a few weeks ago, despite residing in Castletown and receiving the blessing of his home club to join them.

The long-serving forward has been in outstanding form for the Model County, who have secured promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz League for next season and are looking forward to a Division 4 final meeting with Westmeath next Saturday in Croke Park, and his possible absence for the remainder of the season would be a huge blow to 'Banty' McEnaney's side.

His situation is similar to that of former Dublin midfielder Eamon Fennell who was at the centre of a long-running club transfer involving O'Toole's and St. Vincent's in 2010 and 2011.