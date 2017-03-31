Time running out in Brosnan transfer row

31 March 2017

Wexford's Ben Brosnan.
Ben Brosnan will become ineligible to play for the Wexford footballers if his club fiasco isn't resolved by tomorrow.

Under GAA rules, players must be registered for a club by April 1 in order to play inter-county. Brosnan currently finds himself in limbo after his request to transfer from Bannow-Ballymitty to Castletown was rejected by a Wexford county board sub-committee a few weeks ago, despite residing in Castletown and receiving the blessing of his home club to join them.

The long-serving forward has been in outstanding form for the Model County, who have secured promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz League for next season and are looking forward to a Division 4 final meeting with Westmeath next Saturday in Croke Park, and his possible absence for the remainder of the season would be a huge blow to 'Banty' McEnaney's side.

His situation is similar to that of former Dublin midfielder Eamon Fennell who was at the centre of a long-running club transfer involving O'Toole's and St. Vincent's in 2010 and 2011.




