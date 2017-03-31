Team news: Tribe U21s unchanged

31 March 2017

Galway's Desmond Conneely with David Naughten and Graham O'Sullivan of Kerry.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Galway are unchanged for tomorrow's Connacht U21FC final against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Manager Gerry Fahy elects to keep the starting fifteen from the semi-final victory over reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions Mayo last weekend. Second-half goals from left corner forward Dessie Conneely and substitute Eoin Finnerty saw the Tribesmen run out comfortable six-point winners at Tuam Stadium.

Galway are aiming for their 19th provincial title in this grade with their last success coming in 2013, while Sligo seek a maiden victory in the competition.

Galway (Connacht U21FC final v Sligo): Ronán Ó Beoláin; Liam Kelly, Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Rory Greene; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Colm Brennan; Antaine Ó Laoi, Michael Daly, Colin Brady; Robert Finnerty, Paul Mannion, Dessie Conneely.




