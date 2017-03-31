Team news: Tribe U21s unchanged 31 March 2017





Galway's Desmond Conneely with David Naughten and Graham O'Sullivan of Kerry.

Galway are unchanged for tomorrow's Connacht U21FC final against Sligo at Markievicz Park.

Manager Gerry Fahy elects to keep the starting fifteen from the semi-final victory over reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions Mayo last weekend. Second-half goals from left corner forward Dessie Conneely and substitute Eoin Finnerty saw the Tribesmen run out comfortable six-point winners at Tuam Stadium.

Galway are aiming for their 19th provincial title in this grade with their last success coming in 2013, while Sligo seek a maiden victory in the competition.

Galway (Connacht U21FC final v Sligo): Ronán Ó Beoláin; Liam Kelly, Séan Andy Ó Ceallaigh, Rory Greene; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Colm Brennan; Antaine Ó Laoi, Michael Daly, Colin Brady; Robert Finnerty, Paul Mannion, Dessie Conneely.