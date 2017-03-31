Kearns relieved to have promotion opportunity 31 March 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Having to win away to Armagh is a tall order for most teams, but Tipperary manager Liam Kearns is relieved to have another shot at promotion.

The Premier County could have made sure of promotion if they had beaten Louth last weekend, but it was the Wee County that came out on top.

Now Kearns must bring his charges to the Athletic Grounds on Sunday and win the game to gain promotion.

The Tipp manager knows that it is a tough ask, but he believes that the players have it in themselves to do just that.

“We have to go to Armagh now, which is basically a league semi-final – one of us will be promoted and one of us won’t. We are relieved to have another opportunity having played so poorly in the second half against Louth,” said Kearns.

He added: “It’s between ourselves and Armagh. It is a football match. We have an opportunity still to get there and we will be doing our best to get there. It is a tough ask though.”