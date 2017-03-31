Westmeath camogie club suffers tragedy 31 March 2017





The Lough Lene Gaels camogie club in Westmeath has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of one of their underage stars.

Sarah Bardon (13) was taken ill last weekend and unfortunately lost her battle for survival on Wednesday morning.

A talented camogie player, Sarah was a member of the Gaels’ under-14 squad having played all the way up from under-8.

She was also a talented Irish dancer competing in the last three All-Ireland Fleadhs.

To her parents Bernadine and Brendan, brothers Conor, Thomas and James, grandparents, relatives, friends, teammates and classmates, we extend our deepest sympathy.