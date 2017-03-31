Ryan plays down favourites tag 31 March 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has tried to play down their favourites tag for Sunday’s NHL quarterfinal against Offaly.

The All-Ireland champions are 1/100 favourites to advance to the semi final, while Offaly are priced at 14/1.

Tipp’s only defeat came last weekend when Cork came out on top, but the Premier County had already booked their place in the knockout stages.

On the other hand, Offaly won their first game of the 1B campaign when defeating Kerry in their final outing, which was enough to see them through to the quarterfinal.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, Ryan has done his best (but ultimately fails) to talk up this clash.

“It won’t be entering our minds in terms of being favourites or not,” said Ryan. “What we are concerned about now is getting the right bodies on the pitch and getting through.

“That’s what’s at stake for both sides – it’s fifteen on fifteen. It’s the end of the five rounds proper and we now move on to the knock-out stages. It’s very exciting to be honest.”