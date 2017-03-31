Murphy expecting nothing easy 31 March 2017





Wicklow and Meath meet in the Division 2B NHL final at Parnell Park

Wicklow manager Seamus Murphy knows that his side will have to be at their best against Meath in Saturday’s NHL Division 2B final.

The Garden County impressed throughout the 2B campaign losing out only to Meath in a ‘dead rubber’ match last weekend that saw both teams make wholesale changes.

However, it will be a different story tomorrow evening and Murphy admitted to the Wicklow People that Meath will provide a challenge that Wicklow haven’t faced so far.

“This is a serious challenge,” said Murphy. “They’re the Christy Ring champions. They beat Antrim after two or three hours of hurling and they fully deserved their victory. They’re playing for the Liam McCarthy now, that’s where they’re at.

“We know it’s a huge challenge. The signs were there last Sunday and no disrespect to the other teams in Division 2B but I feel that Meath will be stronger that anything we have faced so far.”

He added: “It’s all about our own performance, When we put that team on that field it’s basically down to every man to step up.”