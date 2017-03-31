Magee has plenty to ponder 31 March 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.

The time has come for managers to reflect on their league campaigns and Wicklow manager Johnny Magee has much to ponder.

The last round of games take place this weekend, but already the focus of the majority of teams in the NFL is now on the provincial championships.

Righting wrongs that occurred in the league is a task many managers face over the coming weeks.

Magee is no different in that respect and the former Dublin footballer admitted to the Wicklow People that there were certain things happening that he just doesn’t understand.

Wicklow’s failure to close out games, especially their second half performances as was the case last weekend against Carlow, have been a cause for concern for the management team.

“The lads are hugely disappointed, I’m gutted and I’m racking my brains to figure out why it happened but it’s very hard to put your finger on it,” said Magee.

He added: “The lads are good footballers but sometimes when a team is coming at you the natural instinct is to go back to what you do for your club.

“If that had happened against Wexford or Westmeath it mightn’t be as bad but when it happens against your neighbours it makes it very raw.”