Kerry fans still in dark over Gooch future 31 March 2017





Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry supporters are waiting with bated breath to see whether or not Colm Cooper is going to give another year at inter-county level.

Speculation and rumours have been doing the rounds down south as one of the greatest footballers of our generation mulls over ‘giving it one more year’ or not.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice revealed to the Kerryman that he has spoken to the ‘Gooch’ over his inter-county future, but added that Cooper is still thinking.

“I laid my cards on the table and he did likewise and he’s having a think and I have to give him the space to do that as well,” said Fitzmaurice.

“We’d a chat last week but we didn’t come to a decision, no. I wanted to give him another bit of time, I felt it was so close to the Crokes victory. We’d a good chat, he’ll be mulling it over and we’ll have a chat again in the near future.

“Colm is around the game long enough and he’s going to make the right decision for himself and that’s the way it has to be. Of course, from our point of view, we want to see him back and we’d love to see him back but you can’t strong arm a fella into that decision, especially someone who has been such an incredible servant for Kerry.”