KK to wait on trio 31 March 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell with Padraig Walsh of Kilkenny.

Kilkenny are waiting to see if three of their experienced players will be fit enough for Sunday’s NHL quarterfinal against Wexford.

Padraig Walsh, Richie Hogan and Colin Fennelly all suffered injuries in the win over Dublin last weekend.

Walsh took a bad blow to the head, while Hogan was forced off with a back injury and Fennelly had to get stitches in a cut knee.

All three have a chance of being fit for Sunday’s game, but definitely out is Conor O’Shea who is sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody will be eager to have all three players back in the side for the tricky tie against a confident Wexford side.