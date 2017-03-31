Ex-Cat bidding to slay Kilkenny 31 March 2017





Wexford have a secret weapon in their armoury ahead of Sunday’s NHL quarterfinal against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

One of the first men Davy Fitzgerald turned to when he was appointed Wexford manager was former Kilkenny goalkeeper and seven-time All-Ireland winner PJ Ryan.

The 40-year-old jumped at the chance of working with Fitzgerald and passing on his experience as a goalkeeper to the Wexford shot stoppers.

“It is a great game to be looking forward too,” Ryan told the Kilkenny People. “I was delighted to be approached.

“It is a great opportunity. I have really enjoyed working with Davy. His commitment to hurling is immense and he has great ideas about the game.”

Despite being in the Wexford camp, Ryan feels that this game may come a little too soon for the rejuvenated Slayneysiders.

“I think we have a free pass on this one. It will be a step up in class for us, but everyone is really looking forward to the challenge and what should be a big learning experience.”