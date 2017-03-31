Gavin hoping for third time lucky 31 March 2017





A general view of a hurling helmet. A general view of a hurling helmet.

The Longford hurlers will be hoping it’s a case of third time lucky as they prepare for Sunday’s Division 3B final against Warwickshire.

The sides meet in Omagh on Sunday and Longford will be hoping to make amends for losing the last two league finals.

When the teams met earlier in the campaign, Longford came out on top, but Warwickshire were missing a few players including former Antrim star Liam Watson.

And Gavin told the Longford Leader that if they can keep Watson quiet then they have a great chance of lifting the title.

“He is great at scoring frees and we can’t afford to give away cheap frees. We spoke about that going into the Sligo game. You can’t make silly mistakes at any level of hurling, no matter what,” said Gavin.

“If you have quality players around they are going to punish you. You have to eliminate all that and hope that at the other end of the field we get enough possession to get enough scores.”