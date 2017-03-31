Connerton in confident mood 31 March 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton. Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Longford manager Denis Connerton is confident that they can get the desired result against Antrim on Sunday.

A win or a draw will see either side maintain their Division Three status, but a defeat could spell the end of their term in the third tier.

Division Three has been one of the most competitive divisions throughout the NFL and it is still all to play for this weekend.

Following last weekend’s defeat to Laois, the scene is set for a do or die battle against the Saffrons and Connerton confidently told the Longford Leader that his charges will be up for the fight in Belfast.

“We are going to do our utmost to stay in this division; there is no doubt about that. The players are well capable of going to Antrim to achieve the result that is needed to stay up,” said Connerton.

“This will be our fourth consecutive week playing, that is not easy for us, and also the fatc that our preparation for matches has been disrupted by the lack of facilities.

“We couldn’t train on Thursday night because we couldn’t find a facility available to us and it is far from ideal.”