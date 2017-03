Team news: Tyrone all set for heavyweight clash 30 March 2017





Tyrone's Peter Harte.

Mickey Harte has named his Tyrone team who will renew their rivalry with Kerry on Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Tyrone (NFL v Kerry): Mickey O’Neill; Aidan McCrory, Pádraig Hampsey, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Ronan McNabb, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Conall McCann, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Darren McCurry.

Throw in is at 2pm.