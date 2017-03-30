Donegal lose McHugh for 'three to four weeks' 30 March 2017





Donegal's Ryan McHugh Donegal's Ryan McHugh

Ryan McHugh is set to miss the remainder of Donegal’s Allianz League campaign with a torn ankle tendon.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland reports that wing-back McHugh will miss “three to four weeks” as a result of the injury he sustained late on against Monaghan in Ballyshannon last weekend.

The Kilcar clubman underwent a scan in Letterkenny yesterday (Wednesday) and the results revealed that he will be unavailable to line out in next month’s Division 1 final should the Tir Chonaill men get there.

Rory Gallagher’s side must overcome relegation-threatened Mayo in Castlebar this Sunday to cement their place in the Croke Park decider.

All Star McHugh, who should be available for his county's Ulster SFC quarter-final date with Antrim on May 21, is understood to have picked up the injury after getting his foot caught in a rut on the Ballyshannon pitch.