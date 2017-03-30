Donegal lose McHugh for 'three to four weeks'
Donegal's Ryan McHugh
Ryan McHugh is set to miss the remainder of Donegal’s Allianz League campaign with a torn ankle tendon.
BBC Sport Northern Ireland reports that wing-back McHugh will miss “three to four weeks” as a result of the injury he sustained late on against Monaghan in Ballyshannon last weekend.
The Kilcar clubman underwent a scan in Letterkenny yesterday (Wednesday) and the results revealed that he will be unavailable to line out in next month’s Division 1 final should the Tir Chonaill men get there.
Rory Gallagher’s side must overcome relegation-threatened Mayo in Castlebar this Sunday to cement their place in the Croke Park decider.
All Star McHugh, who should be available for his county's Ulster SFC quarter-final date with Antrim on May 21, is understood to have picked up the injury after getting his foot caught in a rut on the Ballyshannon pitch.