Donegal lose McHugh for 'three to four weeks'

30 March 2017

Donegal's Ryan McHugh

Ryan McHugh is set to miss the remainder of Donegal’s Allianz League campaign with a torn ankle tendon.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland reports that wing-back McHugh will miss “three to four weeks” as a result of the injury he sustained late on against Monaghan in Ballyshannon last weekend.

The Kilcar clubman underwent a scan in Letterkenny yesterday (Wednesday) and the results revealed that he will be unavailable to line out in next month’s Division 1 final should the Tir Chonaill men get there.

Rory Gallagher’s side must overcome relegation-threatened Mayo in Castlebar this Sunday to cement their place in the Croke Park decider.

All Star McHugh, who should be available for his county's Ulster SFC quarter-final date with Antrim on May 21, is understood to have picked up the injury after getting his foot caught in a rut on the Ballyshannon pitch.




