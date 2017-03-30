Slaughtneil retain Moran's services 30 March 2017





Slaughtneil manager Mickey Moran.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil manager Mickey Moran.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Slaughtneil football manager Mickey Moran will be staying with the Derry champions for another season, according to a report.

There had been speculation that the former Leitrim manager was set to part ways with the club after their All-Ireland final loss to Dr Crokes on St Patrick’s Day.

However, chairman Sean McGuigan confirmed to The Irish News this week that Moran and his backroom team of John Joe Kearney and Willie Hampson are committed to another season, with the Derry club calendar set to get underway this Sunday with round one of the All County League.

Michael McShane, who helped Slaughtneil become the first club in Derry to capture an Ulster senior hurling championship last October, will also remain in charge.

The Ballycastle native has led the club to two of their last four Derry SHC triumphs, having taken the reins from Mickey Glover.