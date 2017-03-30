'We have to make our own luck on Sunday' 30 March 2017





Antrim manager Frank Fitzsimons ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Antrim manager Frank Fitzsimons ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Antrim joint manager Frank Fitzsimons hopes that home advantage will play a factor for his team on Sunday when they welcome Longford to Corrigan Park.

Both sides are fighting for survival in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League and Fitzsimons feels his players can take plenty of positives from last weekend’s performance against Armagh, which saw the Saffrons run Kieran McGeeney’s men close.

"I believe we are good enough to stay in Division 3. We put in a huge effort against Armagh and were unlucky in ways. But we have to make our own luck on Sunday against Longford," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"They will be very anxious to get the points but I have to say that playing in Corrigan Park has to favour us. We are generally comfortable there and I think that if we play to our potential, which we did for much of the game against Armagh, we will be in with a decent chance of staying up.

"We worked very hard to earn our place in Division 3 and we certainly don't want to surrender it easily."

He added: "We have players who are as good as any in Ulster but we must click on the day. This is our last chance of keeping our integrity. With the greatest respect, Division 4 is not where we want to be."