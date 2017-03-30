Carlow deserving of top-flight hurling - Kavanagh

30 March 2017

Carlow's Marty Kavanagh.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Marty Kavanagh feels that Carlow deserve the chance to play Division One hurling.

Colm Bonnar's charges are up against Antrim in Saturday's Division 2A league final and Kavanagh hopes the Barrowsiders can seal promotion:

“Obviously our goal at the start of the year – one of the goals – was to get back to Division One. We feel that we are good enough and we have the players in the county to do so," the St Mullins clubman told KCLR FM.

"As players, we had to get together and show that we are good enough to be up there. The way we are going, everything is going to plan so hopefully that we can get a win on Saturday, get the Cup and go up to Division One where we feel we deserve to be.”




