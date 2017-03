Former Derry hurler passes away 30 March 2017





Derry GAA has been saddened by the untimely death of former intercounty hurler Anthony O'Hara.



Anthony, who represented both the Kevin Lynch's and Drum clubs, helped the Oak Leaf County to All-Ireland junior hurling championship successes in 1975 and 1982.