Derry facing 'a huge test of character' 30 March 2017





Derry boss Damian Barton says the character of his team will be put to the full test when they face Fermanagh on Sunday.

The Oak Leafers travel to Enniskillen needing a win to try and avoid relegation from Division 2, while the hosts are in the same boat, and Barton knows that they won’t be able to afford leaking a similar tally to the 0-20 they conceded against Cork last weekend.

"Defence is the key. When sides are attacking you from half-back and can get in behind you then they become very hard to stop," he is quoted saying by the Belfast Telegraph.

"I think that the return of the Slaughtneil players gave us a bit of stability, but you can't leak 20 points in a game and expect to get something out of it.

"We face a huge test of character in this game against Fermanagh. The hope is that we can play to the best of our ability and come out on the right side."