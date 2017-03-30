'Our attitude was spot-on' 30 March 2017





Kerry Under 21 manager Jack O'Connor Kerry Under 21 manager Jack O'Connor

Kerry U21 boss Jack O’Connor hailed his players after last night’s Munster U21FC final victory over Cork.

O’Connor’s charges scored a whopping 16-point win over their old rivals at Pairc Ui Rinn, where the Kingdom landed their first provincial crown in the grade in nine years while also moving level with the Rebels on 26 titles.

“Our attitude was spot-on. We got a nice tough game from Clare at home, that ironed out any issues we had. I thought our tackling was top-class tonight,” O’Connor is quoted in today’s Irish Examiner.

“The bottom line is fellas have to go out and perform because they know that someone else will get the jersey if they’re not performing. I think it’s the fear of losing the jersey that drives fellas on more than anything else.

“Well, whatever about the future, we’re interested in the present, which is to try and go the distance with these fellas. They tasted success with minors and they’re mad for road.

“Winning breeds confidence and these guys want to go further.”