Cork 'better than that', says Hayes 30 March 2017





Cork manager Sean Hayes was at a loss to explain his side’s poor performance last night against Kerry in the Munster U21FC final.

The Rebels went down on an emphatic 2-16 to 0-6 score-line at Pairc Ui Rinn, where the home side managed just 0-2 from play over the 60 minutes.

“Very disappointed, they’re better than that,” Hayes told the Irish Examiner afterwards.

“I can’t put a finger on why they were so poor, we had the right attitude and the build-up was good, but from the minute the ball was thrown in we just flopped. Whether it was fear or nerves or what, I don’t know, we’ll have to analyse it, but it’s very disappointing to go down like that in a Munster final.

“We gave away stupid balls, the stats in the first half were frightening and we didn’t really improve in the second half either. I don’t have any reason why we did so poorly. There’s no real reason for it that I can't put my finger on it at the present time, it’s too soon after the game to be honest.

“I’m disappointed for the lads as well, they’ve tried and worked a lot harder than they played today.”