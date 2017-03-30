Lidl National Football Leagues seventh round fixtures 30 March 2017





Kerry's Bernie Breen and Caoimhe Mohan of Monaghan Kerry's Bernie Breen and Caoimhe Mohan of Monaghan

This weekend sees the final round of fixtures for the Lidl National Football Leagues. There is still a huge amount to play for in each division with numerous counties still in the running for top 4 finishes or attempting to avoid relegation.

In Division 1 the postponed fixture from Round 5 between Mayo and Donegal will still impact the final finishing positions of several counties meaning that the semi final pairings in Division 1 will not be confirmed until that postponed fixture is played.

The Semi Final pairings for Lidl National Football Leagues Division 2,3 and 4 will be confirmed on Tuesday.

Below are a list of the confirmed fixtures for Round 7 plus the needs for each county and the rules that will decide the finishing positions for several teams.

Lidl National Football League Division 1 Round 7 Fixtures

Cork v Donegal, Mallow, 12:00pm (S. Mulvihill)

Mayo v Kerry, Swinford Amenity Park 2:00pm (C. Dourneen)

Galway v Dublin, Tuam Stadium, 2:00pm (M. Farrelly)

Monaghan v Armagh, TBC, 2:00pm (C. McManus)

Lidl National Football League Division 1- Permutations

Cork- Already Qualified for semi finals. If they win or draw they will finish in first place and will play the 4th place finisher in the semi final.

Armagh- If Armagh win or draw they will remain in Division 1 in 2018. If Armagh lose to Monaghan the two sides will play a relegation play off. Should Mayo lose both of their fixtures and Monaghan defeat Armagh it would result in a 3 way tie on 6 points which would require a play off between the 3 team to decide who will be relegated.

Monaghan- If Monaghan fail to win against Armagh they will be relegated. If Monaghan do defeat Armagh and Mayo win or draw in either of their two remaining fixtures then Armagh and Monaghan will play off against each other to decide who will be relegated. Should Mayo lose both of their remaining fixtures and Monaghan beat Armagh it will leave all 3 teams level on 6 points meaning a 3 way play off will decide who will be relegated.

Mayo- If Mayo win or draw in either of their two remaining fixtures they will remain in Division 1 of the Lidl NFL for 2018. Should Mayo lose both of their remaining fixtures but Monaghan lose to Armagh then Mayo will remain in Division 1 for 2018. Should Mayo lose both of their remaining fixtures but Monaghan defeat Armagh then a 3 way play off will be required to decide who will be relegated to Division 2.

Depending on results in the remaining fixture between Mayo and Donegal the following rules will decide the order in which teams will finish:

(a) Where two teams only finish level on points their final placing will be determined as follows and in the order specified:

· The outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· Should the head to head match between the two teams concerned have finished in a draw the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one that scored the highest number of points i.e. balls kicked over the bar in that head to head match.

· Should the teams remain equal at this point the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one with the highest overall score difference throughout the league i.e. score remaining when all scores for team throughout the league are added together (points will have a value of 1 whilst goals will have a value of 3) and all scores conceded are subtracted from that number.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.

(b) Where more than two teams are level on points the following shall apply:

· Their placing will be decided by their score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be removed with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally

· Their placing will be decided by their overall score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be included in overall scores with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally.

· Should any teams still remain level for placings the outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.

Lidl National Football League Division 2 Round 7 Fixtures

Sligo v Clare, Cloonacool Community Park, 2:00pm (G. McMahon)

Cavan v Laois, TBC, 2:00pm (D. Callaghan)

Waterford v Tyrone, Waterford Institute of Technology, 2:00pm (J. Murphy)

Westmeath v Kildare, St. Loman’s 3G, 2:00pm (A. Gallagher)

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Kildare- Already relegated and will play in Division 3 of the Lidl NFL in 2018

Waterford- If Waterford lose to Tyrone they will not reach the Division 2 Semi Finals.

Tyrone- If Tyrone lose to Waterford they will not reach the Division 2 Semi Finals

Cavan- If Cavan defeat Laois they will reach the semi finals but their seeding will depend on results in the other matches.

Laois- If Laois defeat Cavan they will reach the semi finals but their seeding will depend on results in the other matches.

Westmeath- If Westmeath defeat Kildare they will reach the semi finals but their seeding will depend on results in the other matches.

Clare- Clare must defeat Sligo but their place in the semi finals will be dependent on results in the other matches.

Sligo- Sligo must defeat Clare but their place in the semi finals will be dependent on results in the other matches.

(a) Where two teams only finish level on points the placing will be determined as follows and in the order specified:

· The outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· Should the head to head match between the two teams concerned have finished in a draw the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one that scored the highest number of points i.e. balls kicked over the bar in that head to head match.

· Should the teams remain equal at this point the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one with the highest overall score difference throughout the league i.e. score remaining when all scores for team throughout the league are added together (points will have a value of one whilst goals will have a value of 3) and all scores conceded are subtracted from that number.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.

(b) Where more than two teams are level on points the following shall apply:

· Their placing will be decided by their score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be removed with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally

· Their placing will be decided by their overall score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be included in overall scores with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally.

· Should any teams still remain level for placings the outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Roscommon v Wexford, St. Brigid’s Kiltoom, 2:00pm (K. Corcoran)

Offaly v Down, TBC, 2:00pm (K. O’Brien)

Limerick v Tipperary, TBC, 2:00pm (N. McCormack)

Leitrim v Meath, Sean O’Heslin’s Ballinamore, 2:00pm (G. Chapman)

Tipperary- Already qualified for the semi finals and will finish at the top of the table should they win or draw versus Limerick and will finish at the top of the table regardless if Wexford fail to win.

Wexford- Already qualified for the semi finals and will qualify in second place if they defeat or draw against Roscommon.

Roscommon- Already qualified for the semi final and will qualify in second place if they defeat Wexford.

Offaly- Will qualify for the semi final should they defeat Down this weekend.

Meath- Meath will only qualify for the Semi Finals if they defeat Leitrim and Offaly lose to Down.

Leitrim- Leitrim can only reach 9 points which means they will remain in Division 3 for 2018 as they can’t overtake Offaly because of their head to head result.

Down- Must win or draw versus Offaly to guarantee their place in Division 3 for 2018. Should they lose and Limerick defeat Tipperary it would result in a relegation playoff between Down and Limerick.

Limerick- If Limerick fail to defeat Tipperary they will be relegated to Division 4 for 2018. If they defeat Tipperary and Down loses to Offaly it will result in a relegation playoff between Down and Limerick.

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Wicklow v Longford, An Tochar Roundwood, 2:00pm (J. Gallagher)

Derry v Carlow, TBC, 2:00pm (D. Love)

Louth v Fermanagh, TBC, 2:00pm (D. Carolan)

Kilkenny v Antrim, John Locke GAA Grounds, 2:00pm (B. Redmond)

Longford- Will finish in 1st place should they defeat Wicklow this weekend. In the event of a draw their finishing position will be decided on score difference.

Wicklow- Will finish in 1st place should they defeat Longford this weekend. In the event of a draw their finishing position will be decided on score difference.

Fermanagh- Will qualify for the Semi Finals in third place if they defeat Louth this weekend. Should Fermanagh lose and Carlow win it will result in a 3 way tie with the below rules deciding the order of finishing.

Louth- Will qualify for the semi finals if Carlow fail to defeat Derry and they avoid defeat against Fermanagh. Should they lose to Fermanagh then Carlow will qualify for the semi finals regardless of their result as a result of their head to head record.

Carlow- Will qualify for the semi finals if they defeat Derry and Louth fail to defeat Fermanagh. Should Carlow win and Louth defeat Fermanagh it will result in a three way tie with the below rules deciding the order of finishing.

Antrim- will remain in Division 4 in 2018

Derry- will remain in Division 4 in 2018

Kilkenny- will remain in Division 4 in 2018

(a) Where two teams only finish level on points the placing will be determined as follows and in the order specified:

· The outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· Should the head to head match between the two teams concerned have finished in a draw the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one that scored the highest number of points i.e. balls kicked over the bar in that head to head match.

· Should the teams remain equal at this point the team that finishes in the higher position will be the one with the highest overall score difference throughout the league i.e. score remaining when all scores for team throughout the league are added together (points will have a value of one whilst goals will have a value of 3) and all scores conceded are subtracted from that number.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.

(b) Where more than two teams are level on points the following shall apply:

· Their placing will be decided by their score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be removed with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally

· Their placing will be decided by their overall score difference. The score against the team that finishes lowest in the table will be included in overall scores with the order of finishing decided by the score difference remaining. Goals will count for 3 points and will be added to the tally.

· Should any teams still remain level for placings the outcome of the head to head game between the two teams concerned will determine the placings.

· If still level a Playoff will take place.