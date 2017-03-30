Wee County up for the challenge - Stewart 30 March 2017





Padraig Rath, Conor Grimes and James Stewart celebrate Louth's Division 4 FL final win over Antrim at Croke Park Padraig Rath, Conor Grimes and James Stewart celebrate Louth's Division 4 FL final win over Antrim at Croke Park

James Stewart says Louth are looking forward to the challenge of playing in Division Two of the national football league.

The Wee County have upset the odds to complete back-to-back promotions and rampaging wing back Stewart expects this exciting young side to push on again in 2018 and to continue improving:

"It will be a new stepping stone for a lot of this team, but even Division Three was a new stepping stone for most of the lads this year," the Dundalk Gaels clubman notes in The Drogheda Independent.

"It is a very young team and a very new team but we grab every challenge that we can and we're taking each challenge in our stride.

"We have the league final now to look forward to, which is another competitive game and good preparation for the championship. Going up to Division Two next year, it'll be a better standard. We'll be playing quality teams, so we are only going to get better as well."