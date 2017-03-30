'Not fit for purpose' - Derry boss expected postponement 30 March 2017





A water-logged Healy Park, Omagh before the postponed Allianz FL clash between Tyrone and Cavan.

by Orla Bannon



Derry U21 manager Fergal P McCusker says they had predicted last night’s Ulster semi-final with Armagh to be called off.

The postponed Derry v Armagh Ulster U21 FC semi-final has been fixed for Celtic Park next Wednesday after the Oak Leafers voiced concerns about a return to Omagh.

The counties agreed to a coin toss to determine home advantage after last night's game, along with the other semi-final involving Donegal and Cavan game in Brewster Park, were called off within half an hour of the 8pm throw-ins due to waterlogged pitches .

Healy Park in Omagh has had drainage problems in the past, most recently causing the postponement of Tyrone's league clash with Cavan last month.

Derry U21 manager Fergal P McCusker said: “"We have said we don't want to come back here because the pitch obviously isn't suitable.

“It's not fit for purpose.

“We did predict this would happen. It's very disappointing when you prepare and have a 120 mile journey in the middle of the week.

“We sent an e-mail (to the Ulster Council) last week to say we would toss and play at the Athletic Grounds or Celtic Park or even the Dub (in Belfast), but apparently it hasn't the capacity to cope with the crowd they'd expect for this.

“Its seating capacity is in the hundreds rather than the thousands, but at least the pitch would be playable and we'd get the game.”