Kelly hails Louth's "drive and passion" 30 March 2017





Louth Manager Colin Kelly

Manager Colin Kelly has praised his players for transforming Louth into a Division Two side.

The Wee County began last year in the bottom tier but have earned back-to-back promotions and will be in Division Two when the 2018 national football league gets underway.

"Less than 18 months ago, we played London in the first match of the national football league in Division Four in Darver and we were atrocious that day and got out by the skin of our teeth," their manager points out in The Dundalk Democrat.

"I think Jim McEneaney scored a couple of goals and in 18 months we've transformed into a Division Two team, now rightly taking their place in the top half of the country.

"There is a drive and a passion about the squad which is second to none. It's a happy place to be. We are going to Croke Park again for a national final in two weeks' time and we'll start planning for the championship."