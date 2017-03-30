Red Hands hit with double whammy

30 March 2017

Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee with Colm Cooper Kerry

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte is set to be without both Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee for Sunday’s Division 1 meeting with Kerry in Killarney.

All Star midfielder Donnelly has been issued a one game ban following an incident which occurred at the end of the Ulster champions' defeat to Mayo last weekend in Omagh, where the Trillick man appeared to swipe at Aidan O’Shea.

Full-back McNamee is ruled out for the clash at Fitzgerald Stadium after suffering a broken bone in his hand while blocking a ball in the one-point loss to the Westerners.

Tyrone are chasing a league final berth this weekend, while the Kingdom could potentially be relegated should they suffer a heavy defeat and other results go against them.




Most Read Stories

Red Hands hit with double whammy

'Our attitude was spot-on'

'Not fit for purpose' - Derry boss expected postponement

Derry facing 'a huge test of character'

'Exceptional' Con has decisions to make - Farrell

Cork 'better than that', says Hayes


Android app on Google Play