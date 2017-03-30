Red Hands hit with double whammy 30 March 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee with Colm Cooper Kerry

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte is set to be without both Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee for Sunday’s Division 1 meeting with Kerry in Killarney.

All Star midfielder Donnelly has been issued a one game ban following an incident which occurred at the end of the Ulster champions' defeat to Mayo last weekend in Omagh, where the Trillick man appeared to swipe at Aidan O’Shea.

Full-back McNamee is ruled out for the clash at Fitzgerald Stadium after suffering a broken bone in his hand while blocking a ball in the one-point loss to the Westerners.

Tyrone are chasing a league final berth this weekend, while the Kingdom could potentially be relegated should they suffer a heavy defeat and other results go against them.