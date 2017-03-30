Video: Aberdeen make history in British final 30 March 2017





Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen made history not once but twice at last weekend’s British University Championships in Birmingham.

Firstly on Saturday, they qualified for their first ever Mens Football Division One Final, and then on Sunday they beat St Mary’s from London by 1-14 to 2-6 to become British Champions for the first time.

This report from sunny Pairc na hEireann in Warwickshire includes interviews with RGU's Diarmuid McCowen and Neal Fraher, Conor Doran and Conal Baxter from St Mary's and Stephen Lavery, the Hertfordshire Community Development Administrator.

Video by Mark Quinn.