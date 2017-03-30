Video: Aberdeen make history in British final

30 March 2017

University (RGU) in Aberdeen are British Champions for the first time.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen made history not once but twice at last weekend’s British University Championships in Birmingham.

Firstly on Saturday, they qualified for their first ever Mens Football Division One Final, and then on Sunday they beat St Mary’s from London by 1-14 to 2-6 to become British Champions for the first time. 

This report from sunny Pairc na hEireann in Warwickshire includes interviews with RGU's Diarmuid McCowen and Neal Fraher, Conor Doran and Conal Baxter from St Mary's and Stephen Lavery, the Hertfordshire Community Development Administrator.

Video by Mark Quinn. 




Most Read Stories

Red Hands hit with double whammy

'Our attitude was spot-on'

'Not fit for purpose' - Derry boss expected postponement

Derry facing 'a huge test of character'

'Exceptional' Con has decisions to make - Farrell

Cork 'better than that', says Hayes


Android app on Google Play