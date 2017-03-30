'Exceptional' Con has decisions to make - Farrell 30 March 2017





Dublin U21 boss Dessie Farrell says star forward Con O’Callaghan has a tough choice to make on his future.

The Dubs secured their fourth Leinster U21 crown in-a-row last night after downing Offaly by 2-14 to 0-8 in Portlaoise, where O’Callaghan contributed 0-4 to the victory, and afterwards Farrell hailed the Cuala dual star, who added an All-Ireland club SHC title to his early collection this month.

"He's a great talent in both codes and it's really difficult to commit to both at elite level,” he told Midlands 103.

“Con has decisions to make for sure about his own future but he’s more than just a talent, he’s an exceptional attitude.

"Everyday is a learning day for Con and we feel very privileged to be in a position to coach him and sometimes it’s the other way around."