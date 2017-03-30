Ulster U21 semis fixed for next Wednesday 30 March 2017





Derry players leave Healy Park Omagh after the Ulster U21 semi final against Armagh was called off. Derry players leave Healy Park Omagh after the Ulster U21 semi final against Armagh was called off.

Last night’s postponed Ulster U21 football championship semi-finals have been fixed for next Wednesday night, April 5th.

Both the Derry-Armagh and Cavan-Donegal clashes were called off last night due to water-logged pitches at Healy Park, Omagh and Brewster Park, Enniskillken, respectively.

Ulster GAA confirmed afterwards that the two games will go ahead with Derry awarded home advantage against Armagh at Celtic Park (throw-in 8pm) after winning a coin toss.

Brewster Park has been re-appointed to host Cavan and Donegal, with throw-in in Enniskillen scheduled for 8pm.