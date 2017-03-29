Munster U21FC final: Kingdom run riot against Rebels in Pairc Ui Rinn 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kerry's Brian O'Beaglaoich has Sean O'Donoghue and Jerry O'Riordan of Cork for company.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kerry have captured the last-ever Munster U21 football championship with a devastating 2-16 to 0-6 dismantling of holders Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The Kingdom had gone nine years without a provincial title at this level but tonight’s excellent victory means they finish level with Cork – on 26 titles each – on the all-time Roll of Honour, with the U21 football championships being put to bed at the end of this season to make way for a new U20 competition.

All-Ireland minor champions for the past three years, Kerry have been red-hot favourites since before a ball was kicked to win the final All-Ireland U21 crown and they justified that billing on a sodden Pairc Ui Rinn pitch tonight with a powerful display, embellished by goals from Matthew O’Sullivan and substitute Conor Geaney in either half as well as a combined eleven-point haul from twin terrors Sean O'Shea and Killian Spillane. Dominant midfielder Andrew Barry collected the Man of the Match award and Brian Ó Beaglaoich impressed in defence.

With 3,861 in attendance on a historic night, a run of 1-2 without reply in the second quarter earned the winners a comfortable six-point half-time lead, 1-6 to 0-3.

O’Sullivan’s 18th-minute major had the visitors ahead by four points after an exciting start to this contest, 1-4 to 0-3. Spillane and last year’s minor captain O’Shea were on hand to stretch the gap to six by the break

Jack O’Connor’s charges had started brilliantly with four points inside the opening six minutes courtesy of Spillane (2), O’Shea and Cathal Bambury. But the Rebels were back within the minimum by the end of the opening quarter thanks to points from their captain Sean O’Donoghue and Brian Coakley (2). They were also out of luck when a Michael Hurley effort hit the woodwork.

Having lost captain Brian Sugrue to injury, Kerry then took control to put themselves within touching distance of the silverware at the short whistle.

Just as they had done in the first half, the Kingdom also started the second period with four points inside six minutes, with Tom O’Sullivan, O’Shea and Spillane (2) all on target.

Gary Murphy pulled back a consolation point from a free but O’Shea, Matthew O’Sullivan and Geaney (2) all pointed as the winners soared into a 1-15 to 0-4 lead with twelve minutes left.

Geaney took a pass from Spillane to smash home the second Kingdom goal in the 52nd minute and the brilliant O’Shea interrupted two Stephen Sherlock consolations with his sixth as Kerry bagged the silverware and an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with either Sligo or Galway on Saturday, April 15th.

Kerry - S Ryan; J Foley, T L O’Sullivan, B Sugrue; B O Beaglaoich, T O’Sullivan (0-1), G White; A Barry, B O Seanachain; B Barrett, S O’Shea (0-6, 3f, 1'45), M Flaherty; K Spillane (0-5, 2f), M O’Sullivan (1-1), C Bambury (0-1). Subs: J Morgan for B Sugrue, C Geaney (1-2, 0-1f) for C Bambury, M Burns for B Barrett, B O’Sullivan for M Flaherty, C Coffey for T O’Sullivan (BC), J Kiely for M O’Sullivan.

Cork - R Donovan; S Daly, J Mullins, S Wilson; J O’Riordan, A Browne, C Kiely; E Lavers, S O’Donoghue (0-1f); G Murphy (0-1), S Powter, L O’Donovan; B Coakley (0-2, 1f), M Dineen, M Hurley. Subs: D Meaney for M Dineen, S Sherlock (0-2f) for E Lavers, M Buckley for G Murphy, K O’Donovan for A Browne, S O’Donovan for B Coakley, S O’Leary for S Daly.

Referee - A Kissane.