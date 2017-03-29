Team news: Breffni U21s show two changes 29 March 2017





Ramor United's Conor Bradley celebrates.

The Cavan team named to face Donegal in the Ulster U21FC semi-final at Brewster Park tonight shows two changes from the one that started the 21-point victory over Fermanagh at the same venue a fortnight ago.

Brendan Argue, younger brother of senior star Michael, and Conor Bradley from county champions Ramor United replace David Wilson and Thomas Edward Donohue at left half-back and centre-forward respectively.

Now in his second year in charge, Niall Lynch is bidding to guide the Breffni County to their first provincial final at this level since 2014 when they beat the Tir Chonaill County in the decider to claim an historic four-in-a-row.

Cavan (Ulster U21FC v Donegal): Liam Brady; Micheal Smart, Donal Monahan, Luke Fortune; Sean O'Connor, Eoin Sommerville, Brendan Argue; Thomas Galligan, Cormac Daly; Pierce Smith, Conor Bradley, Matthew McKenna; Caoimhin O'Reilly, Bryan Magee, Ryan Connolly.