Practice makes perfect for McCarron 29 March 2017





Monaghan's Jack McCarron beats Mark Griffin of Kerry to the ball.

Jack McCarron picked up a lot of good habits from the elder statesmen of the Monaghan senior football squad.

The 24-year-old's progress has been interrupted by a bad run of injuries but he has wasted no time in showcasing his talent in this this year's Allianz FL Division 1 campaign.

He has accumulated 2-19 to date and, speaking to The Irish News, he revealed: “One thing is, being in training with the older lads in the Monaghan team, likes of Dick [Clerkin] and Dessie [Mone] and Paul Finlay, you see how hard they work at the training side of things. You try and work as hard as them.

“I try and go out and do at bit of shooting at least once a week on my own, for 30 or 40 minutes, and generally before a game I like to get out on my own once that week.

“At training you'd go early or stay back nights. If you can go to the gym half an hour or an hour an evening, I'm sure you can get out on the pitch and work on your skills an hour too.”