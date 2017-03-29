Cruciate curse strikes Meath footballer
Meath's Alan Forde after picking up a serious injury against Fermanagh during the NFL Division 2 clash with Fermanagh at Pairc Tailteann.
Meath footballer Alan Forde's worst fears have been confirmed.
The Navan O'Mahonys player is facing a year on the sidelines after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in the early stages of last Sunday's Allianz FL Division 2 victory over Fermanagh in Pairc Tailteann.
He left the field in the 10th minute of the Royals' 3-16 to 0-6 success and posted the following message on Facebook today: