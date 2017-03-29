'Win. Simple as that' 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo must win on Sunday and not rely on other results for their Division One survival, according to manager Stephen Rochford.

Following last weekend’s one point win over Tyrone, the Connacht side’s league destiny is in their own hands.

Defeat to Donegal could still see Mayo avoid the drop and a draw will certainly be enough, but Rochford has thrown down the gauntlet to his players.

“Win. Simple as that,” Rochford stressed to the Western People. “We’ve already spoken about that, our focus turns immediately to Castlebar and a performance against Donegal, which will be really tough.

“They’re unbeaten in five games so it’ll be a massive challenge. At the same time it’s those types of challenges that this group relish.”