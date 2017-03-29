Taylor eyeing the future 29 March 2017





The Sligo team huddle before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Leitrim at Markievicz Park with Benbulben in the background.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Sligo team huddle before their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Leitrim at Markievicz Park with Benbulben in the background.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Sligo under-21 manager Paul Taylor feels that the future of football in the county needs a provincial title at this level.

The Yeats County are just 60 minutes away from achieving that goal as they take on Galway in the Connacht final on Saturday.

The Tribesmen are strong favourites to win the provincial title having defeated All-Ireland champions Mayo in the semi-final.

Sligo defeated Roscommon in the other semi-final and Taylor told the Sligo Champion that the grade was all about developing players for the future.

“A lot of them (squad) were involved with the minor panel and this is about growing Sligo football and trying to get them onto the senior panels,” stated Taylor.

“I suppose it’s great for the county but having said that we haven’t won anything yet. Our opponents Galway on Saturday are one of the favourites for the All-Ireland, not just Connacht.

“We know we’re up against it. It’s great for Sligo to be in a Connacht final at home. But having said that, Galway won’t be phased by coming to Markievicz Park, many Galway teams have won there.”