John Egan: Dad would have been proud
29 March 2017
John Egan in action for the Republic of Ireland.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
After becoming the first son of an All-Ireland senior football winner to represent the Republic of Ireland, John Egan took time out to remember his late father.
The Brentford centre-back made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland at the Aviva Stadium last night and, afterwards, said his father, six time All-Ireland winning Kerry legend John, who sadly passed away five years ago, would have been 'proud out'.
"He would have been proud out," the 24-year-old told RTÉ Sport.
“Tonight's a night when you kind of miss him a bit more because you'd have loved to have seen him here.
“But the rest of my family were here and I think they enjoyed it.
“It's a massive honour for me to make my debut and a very proud moment for us.
“It's something I've always dreamed of. It's just a pity we couldn't get the win.”