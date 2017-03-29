John Egan: Dad would have been proud 29 March 2017





John Egan in action for the Republic of Ireland.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. John Egan in action for the Republic of Ireland.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

After becoming the first son of an All-Ireland senior football winner to represent the Republic of Ireland, John Egan took time out to remember his late father.

The Brentford centre-back made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland at the Aviva Stadium last night and, afterwards, said his father, six time All-Ireland winning Kerry legend John, who sadly passed away five years ago, would have been 'proud out'.

"He would have been proud out," the 24-year-old told RTÉ Sport.

“Tonight's a night when you kind of miss him a bit more because you'd have loved to have seen him here.

“But the rest of my family were here and I think they enjoyed it.

“It's a massive honour for me to make my debut and a very proud moment for us.

“It's something I've always dreamed of. It's just a pity we couldn't get the win.”