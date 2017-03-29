McNamee and Offaly 'ready for action' 29 March 2017





Offaly's Ruairi McNamee is tackled by Johnny Byrne of Kildare.

Three years ago Offaly were on the receiving end of a 25-point hammering at the hands of Dublin in a Leinster MFC semi-final but Ruairi McNamee insists that result will have no bearing on tonight's Leinster U-21 FC decider.

The two counties will renew acquaintances in O'Moore Park at 7.30pm and, speaking to The Irish Independent, McNamee insisted: “It's three years ago now.

“I think we're a completely different team to what we were three years ago.

“If you look at the team that started against Dublin that day and the team that started against Laois in the (U-21) semi-final, I'd say there's only a handful of lads there and a handful of lads on the bench.

“We're a completely different side with a completely different mindset again so we're just ready for action anyway.”