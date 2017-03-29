Rebels can rule the Kingdom, says captain O'Donoghue 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork's Sean O'Donoghue with Matthew Flaherty of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork captain Sean O'Donoghue accepts they are underdogs going into this evening's Munster U-21 football decider against Kerry – but he's confident they can pull off an upset.

“No one at all is rating us simply because Kerry have all their superstars or whatever,” he outlined to The Irish Independent.

“But like, at the end of the day, it's just two teams going out to play and whoever brings it out on the day will win it. I don't know if Kerry will bring it or not, but I'm confident our boys will.”

The Inniscarra clubman continued: “Every time we play Kerry, no matter what age, we're going in as underdogs. And even people from Cork wouldn't rate us and things like that.

“But everyone in the dressing room knows we can do it, we believe in what we have. Obviously they have three All-Ireland-winning teams, but at the end of the day we're the Munster champions and we're looking to retain that.”