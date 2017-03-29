Fitz wants mistakes cut out 29 March 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald admits that there is plenty of room for improvement.

Fitzgerald has been pleased by his side’s performances in the 1B campaign as they gained promotion back to the top flight.

They now face Kilkenny in the Allianz NHL quarterfinal this Sunday and the Clare native knows that they will have to improve even further.

“There is no doubt but there is room for lots of improvement. I’m sure the players realise that,” Fitzgerald told the Wexford People.

“Still, we won our five games. It’s a long time since we achieved that. We know we have an awful lot of work to do but we have little time before the quarterfinal.

“It will be a further step up but we showed against Limerick and Galway we are capable of stepping up. That is our challenge for the next day.”