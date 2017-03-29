Improvement pleases Ryan 29 March 2017





©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan is adamant that his side are improving with each game as they now turn their attention to the Leinster SHC round robin series.

The Lake County brought their NHL campaign to a close last weekend when they defeated Antrim to finish a disappointing fourth in the division.

Two losses at the start of the campaign proved fatal to their promotion chances, but Ryan stressed to the Westmeath Examiner that they are improving all the time.

“Overall, there are five or six lads to come in and fight for their places. And I emphasise fight for their places, because certainly the lads who wore the jerseys against Antrim, didn’t do their chances any harm,” said Ryan.

“Laois and Kerry are both Division 1B teams, and Meath will take a lot of beating. There’s lots to look forward too. The most pleasing thing of it all for me is that we have a very young team and they are improving all the time. They are improving every time they go out.”