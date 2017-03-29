Leinster and Munster finals to be streamed live 29 March 2017





Both the Leinster and Munster U-21 football championship finals will be streamed live by TG4 tonight.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Both the Leinster and Munster U-21 football championship finals will be streamed live by TG4 tonight.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tonight's Ugly Pylon Leinster and Munster U-21 football championship finals will be streamed live by TG4.

Offaly and Dublin will cross swords in Leinster and supporters from both counties, who are not making the trip to O'Moore Park, can keep up-to-date with all the happenings on www.tg4.ie.



The eagerly anticipated Cork versus Kerry clash in Pairc Ui Rinn will also be available to view.

Both games will get underway at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, highlights from both finals will be shown on TG4 at 10.30pm.